MPD: Man charged with vehicular homicide after woman dies in head-on crash

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Semmes man is charged with vehicular homicide after a woman was killed in a head-on traffic crash early Sunday morning on Schillinger Road near Ziegler Boulevard.

At about 4:51 a.m., Mobile police responded to Schillinger Road near Ziegler Boulevard to a report of a traffic crash with injuries. Police say the woman was driving a Nissan Rogue on Schillinger Road in the right lane when a Chevy 1500 crossed over into the southbound lane and struck her car head-on.

Police say 28-year-old Crystal Yount died on the scene. The driver of the Chevy, 22-year-old John Criswell IV, was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries treated and released. Mobile Police arrested Criswell and charged him with homicide by vehicle. He is currently in Mobile Metro Jail.

