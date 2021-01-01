MPD: Man charged vehicular homicide after crash kills woman on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is behind bars after police say he killed a woman in a car crash on I-65 near Government Boulevard on New Year’s Day.

Jeffery Richardson

At about 5:39 a.m., police responded to I-65 near Government Boulevard in reference to a traffic accident.

Police say the woman entered northbound on I-65 from westbound Government Boulevard and merged into the middle lane. 27-year-old Jeffery Richardson was traveling north on I-65 at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of her vehicle. She then struck the guard rail and came to rest in the middle lane of northbound I-65. She was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say Richardson had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and showed signs of impairment during the field sobriety test.

Police identified the woman as 27-year-old Monayasia Ash.

Richardson was arrested and charged with DWI / Vehicular Homicide.

LATEST STORIES