MPD: Man burned girlfriend with frying pan, choked her

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man burned his girlfriend with a frying pan and choked her Saturday night.

Police responded to the Crossings at Pinebrook, 363 Azalea Road, at about 10:30 a.m. in reference to a domestic violence call. The woman said her boyfriend burned her with a frying pan and choked her. The woman had visible signs of burns and bruises to her body.

Shedrick Sylvester, 39, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories