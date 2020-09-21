MPD: Man breaks officer’s thumb while resisting arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man broke an officer’s thumb during a scuffle while he was being arrested.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, at about 7 p.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Highway 90 in reference to a disorderly complaint. When officers arrived, they spotted a red vehicle pull around a gray vehicle and block the gray vehicle against a curb.
Officers spoke with the driver of the red vehicle. The driver resisted and scuffled with police while they attempted to handcuff him. One officer sustained a broken thumb due to the driver resisting arrest. Jeremy Burns, 37, was arrested.
