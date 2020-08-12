MPD: Man breaks into woman’s apartment, hides in closet with AK-47

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man broke into a woman’s apartment, hid in the closet with an AK-47 and stole her keys.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, at about 10 a.m., police responded to Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road in reference to a domestic violence complaint. When officers arrived, a woman said a man she knows broke into her apartment the previous night and hid in her closet armed with an AK-47 rifle. She said the man took her keys and fled from the apartment in a vehicle. The woman was not injured.

