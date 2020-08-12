MPD: Man breaks into woman’s apartment, hides in closet with AK-47

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man broke into a woman’s apartment, hid in the closet with an AK-47 and stole her keys.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, at about 10 a.m., police responded to Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road in reference to a domestic violence complaint. When officers arrived, a woman said a man she knows broke into her apartment the previous night and hid in her closet armed with an AK-47 rifle. She said the man took her keys and fled from the apartment in a vehicle. The woman was not injured.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories