MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department tell News 5 that a 20-year-old man was arrested after he broke into a man’s apartment and fell asleep.
The following is an unedited press release from the Mobile Police Department:
Robbery 1st, Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd, Obstruction of Justice, Escape 3rd, Burglary 3rd and Warrants
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to Bay Shore Apartments located at 304 Bay Shore Avenue in reference to the report of a burglary and robbery complaint. The victim stated a known male broke into his apartment and held him against his will. The victim stated he was able to escape the apartment and call police after the subject fell asleep. Upon arrival, officers found the subject asleep inside of the apartment. The subject was taken into custody. Officers walked the subject to the patrol car and the subject attempted to run but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. 20-year old Kadarius White was arrested.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile mayor expects city will lose 50% in revenue per month due to COVID-19
- Crestview Little League season canceled; training camp to be held
- More FREE COVID-19 testing in Baldwin County
- MPD: 18 warnings given first night of police enforcement during curfew
- MPD: Man breaks into apartment, holds resident hostage until he falls asleep