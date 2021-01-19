MPD: Man awakens to strange woman drinking soda, holding bag of pepperoni in his bedroom

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man woke up Sunday morning to find a woman in his bedroom drinking a Coca-Cola and holding a bag of pepperoni from his fridge.

At about 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 17, police responded to Massengale Drive in reference to a burglary. A man told police he woke up and saw a strange standing in his bedroom drinking a Coca-Cola and holding a bag of pepperoni that came out of his refrigerator. The woman told the man she was cold and hungry. The man told police he had to physically force her out of his home.

Officers found the woman at the Berean Baptist Church, 3709 Alba Club Road. Jacqualyn Brannon, 40, was arrested. She is charged with second-degree burglary.