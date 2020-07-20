MPD: Man attempts to carjack 2 people, successfully takes third person’s car at McGowin Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect attempted to carjack two people and successfully carjacked a third person at McGowin Park Saturday.

The crimes happened back-to-back within 45 minutes of each other.

At about 3:45 p.m., police responded to Montlimar Apartments, 2912 McVay Drive North, in reference to an attempt carjacking and robbery at the Dollar General at 2912 McVay Drive North. The victim was at her residence and she stated that she was at the Dollar General when a man approached her vehicle brandishing a gun and demanded that she exit her vehicle. She said she placed her vehicle in drive and drove to her residence and called the police.

At about 4:10 p.m., police responded to the same Dollar General at 2912 McVay Drive North, in reference to an attempt carjacking and robbery. When officers arrived, the victim said that a man approached her brandishing a gun while she was placing items inside her car. The man demanded her to give him her property. The victim also said she was able to run back inside of the store when the subject entered her vehicle from the passenger side. She said he attempted to take her vehicle but he was unsuccessful because she took her the keys with her.

At about 4:30 p.m., police responded to the Luxury Nail Bar, 1310 Tingle Circle East, in reference to a carjacking. Officers found the victims and they stated that a man approached them at gunpoint while they waited for the victim’s sister to show up. He demanded their property and for them to exit the vehicle. He then fled the location with the victims’ vehicle.

LATEST STORIES