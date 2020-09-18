MPD: Man attacked with box cutter, shotgun in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was attacked with a box cutter and shot gun on Westwood Street Thursday evening at 5, according to MPD.
The victim says he was arguing with his girlfriend when a man intervened, the girlfriend leaving soon afterward. While the victim was being attacked with the box cutter it caused a laceration on his arm.
Police say the suspect then left but came back with a shotgun and shot the victim in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
There are no further details at this time.
