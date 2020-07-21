MPD: Man arrested after woman found unconscious

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is behind bars after a woman was found unconscious at his residence.

On Monday, July 20, at about 3 p.m., Mobile police responded to the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in reference to one down. Officers found the victim unconscious in the hallway of the residence. The victim’s son stated that his father threw his mother against the wall and she hit her head. The subject, 33-year-old Aubrey Sykes, was arrested.

Sykes was charged with third-degree domestic violence (assault third), possession of a controlled substance and failure to obey an officer. He is currently booked in Mobile Metro Jail.

