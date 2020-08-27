MPD: Man armed with knife causes bodily harm to ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 48-year-old man was arrested for striking his ex-girlfriend in the face and body while armed with a knife, say Mobile police.

The victim says her ex-boyfriend, Ashley Dees broke into her apartment and that’s where the incident took place. Officers arrived at approximately 2:30 a.m. to South Bay Apartments.

She was able to get away and contact the police. Dees was found inside the apartment and taken into custody.

He was charged with the following:

  • Domestic Violence 1st
  • Burglary 1st
  • Unlawful Imprisonment 1st

