MPD: Man armed with knife causes bodily harm to ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 48-year-old man was arrested for striking his ex-girlfriend in the face and body while armed with a knife, say Mobile police.
The victim says her ex-boyfriend, Ashley Dees broke into her apartment and that’s where the incident took place. Officers arrived at approximately 2:30 a.m. to South Bay Apartments.
She was able to get away and contact the police. Dees was found inside the apartment and taken into custody.
He was charged with the following:
- Domestic Violence 1st
- Burglary 1st
- Unlawful Imprisonment 1st
