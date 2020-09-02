MPD: Man allegedly dressed as woman attacks woman with knife

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a man allegedly dressed as a woman Tuesday at 11:40 PM.
Police responded to South Bay Apartments on New Jersey St. where the victim said she was attacked outside of her apartment.
The suspect came at her with a knife, stabbing her numerous times. She was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
