MPD: Man allegedly dressed as woman attacks woman with knife

Mobile County

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a man allegedly dressed as a woman Tuesday at 11:40 PM.

Police responded to South Bay Apartments on New Jersey St. where the victim said she was attacked outside of her apartment.

The suspect came at her with a knife, stabbing her numerous times. She was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

