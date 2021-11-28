MPD: Man accidentally shot by gun in pocket

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is recovering after accidentally being shot by a gun in his own pocket Saturday night. Mobile Police responded to a call about a shooting at the Energize Gas Station on Spring Hill Avenue at about 6:30 Saturday night.

Mobile Police say a man was in the store when a relative came up and slapped him on the thigh. That caused the gun in the victim’s pocket to fire, a bullet hit the victim in the right thigh. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury.

From MPD: On Saturday, November 27, 2021, at approximately 6:34 p.m., police officers responded to 3351 Springhill Avenue, Energize Gas Station, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg. Through the course of the investigation, the detective discovered the victim had a firearm in his pocket. While in the store, he was approached by a relative who slapped the victim’s thigh, and the weapon accidentally discharged inside the victim’s pocket. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.