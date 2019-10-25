MPD makes strides to stop pill abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — October 26, 2019 is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Day. The Mobile Police Department is asking the public to drop off any unused and unwanted prescription drugs to prevent pill abuse.

The collection site will be at the Mobile police headquarters and disposal times are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MPD says to omit any information on the prescription drugs to protect your identity and personal health information. The service is free and anonymous.

