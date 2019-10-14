MPD makes first arrest under new stolen gun law

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has made its first arrest under House Bill 375.

HB 375 went into law on October 1st. It passed earlier this year, on May 31st. The bill was sponsored by State Representative Matt Simpson of Baldwin County. The new law states a person will be charged with a felony for receiving stolen property that is a firearm, rifle, or shotgun, regardless of its value.

Police arrested Damontray Mack, 20, and charged with receiving stolen property 2nd degree.

You can read the bill text in full HERE.