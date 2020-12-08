MPD looking for person of interest to question

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are asking for your help finding a 19-year-old so they can question him.

Police say 19-year-old Baron Morris is a person of interest in an investigation and is wanted for questioning. We’ve asked the police department for more information on what the investigation entails, and they tell us they cannot release those details at this time.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 251-208-7211.

