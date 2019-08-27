MPD looking for man wanted for allegedly stealing fishing rod and reel

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a suspect they say stole a rod and reel from a boat.

Police say it happened on July 19 when the man came to a home on Wiggins Drive. Police say he knocked on the door and when no one answered, he left. Police say he came back, knocking on the door a second time, but no one answered. He walked over to the boat and took a rod and reel.

The man could be seen getting into a black pickup truck believed to be a 2000 Ford with a gold grill.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, please call Mobile Police at (251)-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.

