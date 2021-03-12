MPD looked at 123 complaints and investigated 25 employees in 2020

Police acted improperly only 19 times and just one officer or employee was terminated

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile Police Internal Affairs Unit was busy in 2020, looking into 123 citizen conduct complaints and investigating 25 officers or employees. Only one officer was terminated, however, and officers were determined to have conducted themselves improperly just 19 times, according to the MPD’s 2020 Crime Report released Friday.

Of the 123 citizen complaints, three were withdrawn, five were determined to have insufficient evidence, and 14 are still under investigation. Of the 91 remaining complaints, 55 were deemed “unfounded” and officers were judged to have conducted themselves “properly” in 27 cases. Officers acted “improperly” 19 times.

Of those 19 cases of improper conduct, nine were for an unacceptable demeanor, five for not following procedure, three for excessive force, and two for harassment.

Of the 25 investigations into officers or employees, 22 were concluded. One officer was terminated and three resigned during investigations.