MPD: Kidnapping, rape was a “crime of opportunity”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was hospitalized Friday morning after she was kidnapped and raped by a man she did not know.

The crime started as a robbery, according to Mobile Police. Detectives say Edward Pettway, 29, was armed with a gun when he stole a car from a man at the Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road. The man’s girlfriend was inside of the car. Police say Pettway sexually assaulted the woman before she was able to escape.

“We ask that you all pray for the victim because this is a traumatic event where you have something like this happen,” said Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose.

Officers spotted the stolen car later in the morning. Police say Pettway led them on a chase before he was taken into custody.

Pettway was wearing a mask as he was being led to a police car in handcuffs because officers say he had been spitting at them.

Pettway is charged with robbery, kidnapping, rape, sodomy, attempt to elude, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

LATEST STORIES: