MPD K-9s receive top award at competition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department brought home bragging rights after the 24th Annual K-9 Seminar hosted by the Dothan Police Department.
According to MPD, the seminar on February 3-7 hosted K-9 Units from all over the southeast region and gave an opportunity to compete for the best trained K-9s. The event focused on narcotics and explosives detection, patrol apprehension and tracking.
Officer William Byrd and K-9 Masco earned first place in the Narcotics Scramble. They competed against 54 other teams.
Officer Lawrence Battiste and K-9 Pedro earned first place in the Explosives Building Search. They outshined four other teams. Pedro also received the Top Explosive Dog Award.
Byrd has been a MPD K-9 officer for five years. Masco is the second K-9 he has trained with since being in the unit. Battiste has served in the K-9 Unit for two years.City of Mobile Police Department
