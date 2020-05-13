MPD: Juveniles run from car in middle of Birdville neighborhood

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police on scene told News 5 eight or so juveniles ran from a car stopped in the middle of an intersection Wednesday.
It happened around lunchtime in the Birdville community. A four-door car ended up on top of a traffic circle on Cardinal Drive and Warbler drive.
News 5 has reached out to MPD for more information. This is a developing story.
