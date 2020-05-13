MPD: Juveniles run from car in middle of Birdville neighborhood

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police on scene told News 5 eight or so juveniles ran from a car stopped in the middle of an intersection Wednesday.

It happened around lunchtime in the Birdville community. A four-door car ended up on top of a traffic circle on Cardinal Drive and Warbler drive.

News 5 has reached out to MPD for more information. This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories