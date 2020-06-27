MPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating two shootings that happened at two separate locations on Saturday morning.

Coropral Ryan Blakely confirmed to News 5 Mobile Police responded to the first shooting at the Asbury Hotel and Suites around 6 a.m. The male victim was shot several times and taken to the hospital after units arrived on scene. We do not know the extent of the injuries at this time.

The second shooting happened at the Hart’s Fried Chicken on Dauphin Island Parkway. A man was shot there Saturday morning and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries

MPD has not released the identities of either victim or if anyone is in custody. Both are still under investigation.

