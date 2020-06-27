MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating two shootings that happened at two separate locations on Saturday morning.
Coropral Ryan Blakely confirmed to News 5 Mobile Police responded to the first shooting at the Asbury Hotel and Suites around 6 a.m. The male victim was shot several times and taken to the hospital after units arrived on scene. We do not know the extent of the injuries at this time.
The second shooting happened at the Hart’s Fried Chicken on Dauphin Island Parkway. A man was shot there Saturday morning and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries
MPD has not released the identities of either victim or if anyone is in custody. Both are still under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- MPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday morning
- School board member in Oklahoma spotted drinking a beer during board meeting
- All but four Alabama driver’s license offices to be reopened by Monday
- Daphne Mayor asking public for input on Fourth of July fireworks
- Inmate escapes Hamilton Community Based Facility