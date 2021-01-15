MPD investigating robbery at Navigator Credit Union

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Navigator Credit Union at 1950 Government St.

On Friday, Jan 15, at about 3:25 p.m., a man went into the credit union and passed a note to the teller demanding money. After receiving a minimum amount of money, police say ran away.  

Police describe the man as being heavy-set, roughly 6 feet tall, and weighing 220 pounds. He has short brown hair and is clean-shaven. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, sweatpants with a white shirt underneath, and black, red, and white sneakers. 

 The investigation is ongoing. 

