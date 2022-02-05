UPDATE (2/5/22 8:15 a.m.) — Mobile Police have confirmed that they responded to the Pride gas station in the 1900 block of St. Stephens Road around 10:00 last night and found an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds. The male victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for what are described as life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a possible shooting at a local gas station Friday night.

The possible shooting happened at the Ride For Pride gas station in the 1900 block of Saint Stephens Road.

We have reached out to Mobile Police for more information regarding the possible shooting but are still waiting to hear back from them.