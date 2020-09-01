MPD investigating homicide on Colonial Oaks Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Sept. 1, at about 10:36 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Colonial Oaks Drive in reference to one down. When officers arrived, a man was down inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was identified as 23-year-old Troyzavia Rhodes. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Mobile Police say this is an active homicide investigation.
