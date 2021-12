MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after someone died at an apartment complex off Dauphin Island Parkway. Police have cordoned off an area outside some of the units at Isle Parkway Apartments on Laverne Avenue. Police would only confirm that it is a death.

According to the Mobile County crime map, a stabbing was reported at this location just after 1 in the morning. A neighbor who contacted News 5 said a person was stabbed to death early this morning.