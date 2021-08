PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- It’s that time of year again. The kids are getting ready to go back to school and that got me to thinking about when I first started school, you know just a minute or two ago, and some of the lessons I learned as a child that I hope I’ve carried over into adulthood. That sent me to my bookshelf and a couple of my favorite books, “Life’s Little Instruction Book” and “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” After reading them, I decided to compile Drexel’s own top 10 list of lessons learned as a child in early school that I believe is important to pass along to our own children and grandchildren and also to live out as a grownup.

Number 1: Be generous. I’m not just talking about your money. I’m talking about your time. In a fast-paced world, it is important for us to remember to spend time with the people we love.