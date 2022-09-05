MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place just past 8 p.m. Monday. It happened at the intersection of South Florida Street and Taylor Avenue.

WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, to find an injured man in the street near that intersection. There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time. MPD said they will provide additional information on this incident Tuesday morning.