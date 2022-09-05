MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials are investigating a crash that took place Monday evening at Emogene Street and Pinehill Drive.

MPD is looking for a car with front-end damage that was last seen headed towards Government Boulevard. The person driving that vehicle hit another car head-on.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the woman who had been hit in that head-on collision. The victim said she was headed east on Emogene when out of nowhere she saw the other car coming west on Emogene. The victim said the driver tried to make a left turn on Pinehill and collided head-on with her. She has an arm injury but decided not to seek any medical condition. The victim’s car appears to be totaled.