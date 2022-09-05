MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials are investigating a crash that took place Monday evening at Emogene Street and Pinehill Drive.
MPD is looking for a car with front-end damage that was last seen headed towards Government Boulevard. The person driving that vehicle hit another car head-on.
WKRG News 5 spoke with the woman who had been hit in that head-on collision. The victim said she was headed east on Emogene when out of nowhere she saw the other car coming west on Emogene. The victim said the driver tried to make a left turn on Pinehill and collided head-on with her. She has an arm injury but decided not to seek any medical condition. The victim’s car appears to be totaled.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.