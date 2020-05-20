MPD investigates homicide near DIP

UPDATE: (5/20/2020 11:11 a.m.) — The Mobile Police Department says around 9:55 am, police responded to the Sunset on the Bayou apartment complex for shots fired call.

MPD says officers found a man dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The name or age of the victim has not been released.

This is an active homicide investigation and a suspect is in custody. Mobile Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

Mobile Police say they are on scene at Sunset on the Bayou Apartments located at 2001 Brill Road off of Dauphin Island Parkway investigating a shooting where one man has been shot and killed.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

