MPD investigates shooting in Maysville community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Crowne Health Care of Mobile says for the first time since the outbreak began, it has no residents or employees on-site who test positive for COVID-19.

“This is the result of the hard work and dedication of our staff,” spokeswoman Frances Coleman said. “Even during the most difficult days, they continued to weather the challenges and provide excellent care. They were committed to doing everything they could to get our residents through this crisis and on the road to recovery.”