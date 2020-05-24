MPD investigates serious crash on I-10 before dawn Sunday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile Police Department are investigating after what appears to be a serious crash on I-10 before dawn Sunday morning. It happened on I-10 west before the Michigan Avenue exit before 4:15 this morning.

It appeared at least two pickup trucks were involved. One had serious front end damage, the other appeared to have been hit from behind. As I passed it appeared that one man was being put in handcuffs standing outside a police cruiser parked in a center lane of I-10. An ALDOT truck helped block at least two lanes of traffic. No word on what happened or if anyone was hurt.