MPD investigates report of shooting early Saturday morning

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a call of a shooting just after midnight, early Saturday morning. According to Mobile County’s “My Neighborhood” map, a shooting was reported at 12:17 this morning at 6801 Airport Boulevard.

That’s the same address as Providence Hospital. Many times, when a shooting is reported at a local hospital, it usually means a gunshot victim either drives themselves or is taken by someone else by private vehicle to a hospital and the shooting happened somewhere else. We don’t know the circumstances of this case. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories