MPD investigates report of shooting early Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a call of a shooting just after midnight, early Saturday morning. According to Mobile County’s “My Neighborhood” map, a shooting was reported at 12:17 this morning at 6801 Airport Boulevard.

That’s the same address as Providence Hospital. Many times, when a shooting is reported at a local hospital, it usually means a gunshot victim either drives themselves or is taken by someone else by private vehicle to a hospital and the shooting happened somewhere else. We don’t know the circumstances of this case. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and are waiting to hear back.