MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Dept. is investigating a murder on Kooiman Street and Blackmon Street Sunday.
42-year-old, Nikil Merrida was found by officers dead in the street.
Full press release is below:
On Sunday, May 10, 2020 at approximately 4:22 a.m., police responded to the area of Kooiman Street and Blackmon Street in reference the report of one down. Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old male victim Nikil Merrida deceased laying in the street. This is an ongoing Murder investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- MPD investigates murder of 42-year-old man found dead in the street
- Jay-Z’s Team Roc calls for fast action in Ahmaud Arbery case
- Man chugs wine from bottom of speeding truck in California
- Wuhan, China reports first new case in more than a month
- VIDEO: Off-duty officer rescues California hiker trapped in whirlpool