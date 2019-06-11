MPD investigates late night shooting on Baltimore Street

by: Jessica Taloney

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Baltimore Street near Gayle Street.

The shooting was reported at 1010 Baltimore Street at 11:09 p.m. on Monday, according to a public crime map on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website. The address matches Oaklawn Homes, a low rent apartment complex managed by the Public Housing Authority on the Southside of Mobile.

News 5 is working to get information about whether anyone was injured or arrested.

Watch News 5 This Morning for updates.
 

