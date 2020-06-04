MPD investigates if officer made racist Facebook comment 3 years ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating whether an officer made a racist comment three years ago on Facebook. The post resurfaced in the wake of the ongoing national outcry over George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis.

Deron McMichael, 2019

Floyd’s death has placed officers across the country under a microscope for their interactions with the public.

In the Facebook post in question, a profile under the name “Deron McMichael” used a racist term to describe a woman’s hijab. The comment was on a post showing the woman’s jail booking photo for a theft arrest.

News 5 did a story on MPD Officer Deron McMichael in 2019 profiling his 15-year career patrolling the streets of Mobile.

After the comment from three years ago resurfaced, many people expressed their concerns to the police department and to News 5.

On Wednesday, MPD responded to the public outcry with the following statement on Facebook:

Your concerns regarding comments shown to be made by one of our officers, Deron McMichael, on a post from three years ago have been received. The Mobile Police Department is conducting an active investigation to determine the authenticity of those comments. Based on the results of our investigation, the appropriate administrative action will be taken. The Mobile Police Department holds all of its officers accountable to serve and protect with respect for everyone. Mobile Police Department

