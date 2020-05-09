MPD investigates homicide on Third Street

MOBILE, Ala. – MPD say they are investigating the homicide of 50-year-old Myron King on Third Street Saturday.

After receiving a call, officers responded to the scene at 2:42 a.m. The caller said her neighbor called to tell her that “someone was down in her front yard.”

When the caller arrived home, she found her husband lying in the front yard unconscious and not breathing.

MPD say the victim suffered from injuries that are unknown at this time. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Full media release is below:

On Saturday, May 9, 2020 at approximately 2:42 a.m., police responded to the 7200 block of Third Street in reference to the report of one down. The reportee stated she received a phone call from her neighbor telling her that someone was down in her front yard. The reportee stated she arrived home and discovered her husband lying in the front yard unconscious and not breathing. The victim was suffering from injuries but it was unknown what type. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene and he was transported to the hospital where an autopsy will be conducted. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Myron King. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: