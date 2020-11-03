MPD investigates death of man with multiple gunshot wounds on Chin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Police are investigating a homicide on Chin Street after discovering a man shot multiple times on Tuesday morning.

He was identified by authorities as 41-year-old Terrance Williams. He was pronounced dead by medical staff.  

Police say this is an active homicide investigation. 

