MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say an armed robbery took place at the Chevron gas station at Azalea Road and Michael Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Police say two men walked up, at least one of them armed with a gun, and demanded money from an employee who was standing outside the gas station. One shot was fired. They took money from the employee and were seen running to a nearby apartment complex.

Police say no one was injured and there was no damage to the property.