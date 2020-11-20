MPD in search of woman wanted for identity theft, theft of property

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for help in finding 43-year-old Rebecca Russell wanted on identity theft and theft of property second-degree charges.

MPD says Russell is connected to an identity theft crime that involved presenting fraudulent identification to a lender to secure loans using the victim’s personal information without consent.

She also has a felony probation revocation warrant with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, according to MPD.

Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

