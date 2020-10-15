MPD in search of missing woman ‘believed to be endangered”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is in search of a missing woman they “believe to be endangered.”

Read the full press release from MPD:

Meaghan Taylor, 30

The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman, 30-year-old Meaghan Taylor. Taylor is believed to be endangered. She has not contacted her mother in over a week. The mother currently has custody of her kids.

Taylor was last seen at the Extend-a-Suites located at 33 East I-65 Service Road South with a friend who drives a white Dodge Charger.

Taylor is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has tattoos on her left and right shoulders.

If anyone has seen Taylor or knows her whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.

