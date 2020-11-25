MPD identifies man caught on camera pistol whipping road rage victim

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man they say pistol-whipped a man after a road rage incident on Sunday.

Kendall Spencer

Mobile Police say 32-year-old Kendall Ramone Spencer is the man they are searching for. Spencer was caught on camera on Sunday after pistol-whipping a man in front of a gas station after a road rage incident. After that video surfaced more victims came forward saying the same man threatened them with a gun on the road.

Spencer has a lengthy history with Mobile Police including assault, multiple incidents of leaving the scene of an accident, and drug possession.

MPD says their investigators are working with the victims from those other cases. The tag caught in the video also helped them to identify Spencer. Police say they think Spencer is well aware of their search for him. If you have any information on Spencer’s whereabouts, police ask that you contact them.

LATEST STORIES