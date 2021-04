MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified a woman who died in a single-vehicle crash on Moffett Road Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7:00 am Monday on Moffett Road near Helen Street. Police say the driver, identified as Kimberly Griggs, had crossed over the eastbound lanes and hit a tree. She was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

If anyone has more information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.