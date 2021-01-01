MPD: Husband shot by wife after physical struggle, ‘threatening to kill her’

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a husband was shot by his wife after he threatened to kill her with a gun Thursday night on Donald Street.

The two got into a physical struggle and he pointed a gun at her claiming he’d “shoot her with it,” says MPD. Once she gained control over the gun, she shot him. This exchange occurred at 7:07 p.m. say police.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they interviewed the wife and she was released.

Charges are pending and the investigation continues.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories