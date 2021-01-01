MPD: Husband shot by wife after physical struggle, ‘threatening to kill her’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a husband was shot by his wife after he threatened to kill her with a gun Thursday night on Donald Street.

The two got into a physical struggle and he pointed a gun at her claiming he’d “shoot her with it,” says MPD. Once she gained control over the gun, she shot him. This exchange occurred at 7:07 p.m. say police.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they interviewed the wife and she was released.

Charges are pending and the investigation continues.

