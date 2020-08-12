MPD: Home invasion suspects steal candy bars, money from man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say three men invaded a home a stole a man’s wallet and candy bars. One of the suspects was caught after officers found candy bars in his possession.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, at about 1:07 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Merwina Avenue in reference to a home invasion. When officers arrived, the man said three men entered his residence brandishing guns and demanded money. The men took money from the man’s wallet and took his candy bars, then fled the scene on foot before police arrived.
Police were able to locate several men walking in the area. Officers apprehended one of the men and found candy bars in his possession. Lavictor Smith, 23 was arrested.
LATEST STORIES
- Gov. Kay Ivey awards $26M in COVID-19 relief funds for Alabama agriculture
- KISS concert in Biloxi rescheduled until 2021 due to COVID-19
- Marijuana could interact with your prescription meds: What you need to know
- Trump Administration eases showerhead rules after president complains of water flow
- MPD: Man breaks into woman’s apartment, hides in closet with AK-47