MPD: Home invasion suspects steal candy bars, money from man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say three men invaded a home a stole a man’s wallet and candy bars. One of the suspects was caught after officers found candy bars in his possession.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, at about 1:07 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Merwina Avenue in reference to a home invasion. When officers arrived, the man said three men entered his residence brandishing guns and demanded money. The men took money from the man’s wallet and took his candy bars, then fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Police were able to locate several men walking in the area. Officers apprehended one of the men and found candy bars in his possession. Lavictor Smith, 23 was arrested.

