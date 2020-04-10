MPD: Help identify suspect in area of residential robbery

MOBILE, Ala, (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department asks for the public’s help in searching for a suspect regarding a residential robbery on Claridge Rd.

On Friday, April 3, 2020 an unidentified white male was seen on video in the area of the residential burglary. The subject appears to be wearing a white or light colored hat, light colored short sleeve T-shirt, black or dark colored backpack, black short knee length and black or dark colored shoes.

If anyone recognize the suspect please call police at (251)208-7211 and you can remain anonymous.

