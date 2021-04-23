MPD headquarters serving as site for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In an effort to prevent abuse and help Mobilians get rid of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs, Mobile Police Department headquarters is serving as a collection site for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 20th Take Back Day on April 24.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., MPD headquarters (2460 Government Blvd.) will serve as a drop-off site for any unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The disposal is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The Mobile Police Department will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted provided lithium batteries are removed. But, liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. Be sure to scratch out all identifying information on the prescription drug to make it unreadable. This will help to protect the identity and the privacy of personal health information.

