MPD: Group of friends shot at on I-65 southbound

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was shot Tuesday on I-65 southbound while travelling with friends.

Police responded to the hospital at 9:21 PM in reference to someone shot. The victim told the police that he and his two of his friends were on I-65 southbound when an SUV began to shoot at them from behind.

The vehicle was hit multiple times, causing it to become disabled as the rounds hit the engine block. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories