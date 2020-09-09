MPD: Group of friends shot at on I-65 southbound

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was shot Tuesday on I-65 southbound while travelling with friends.

Police responded to the hospital at 9:21 PM in reference to someone shot. The victim told the police that he and his two of his friends were on I-65 southbound when an SUV began to shoot at them from behind.

The vehicle was hit multiple times, causing it to become disabled as the rounds hit the engine block. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

