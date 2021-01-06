MPD: Four arrested after stealing packages containing drugs

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service recently concluded a four-month long investigation into a contract company and its employees for theft of parcels at a local distribution center. The employees connected were stealing only certain parcels believed to contain drugs. A total of four arrests were made.

During the investigation, officers seized a total of 15 pounds of marijuana, 3 ounces of methamphetamine, 5 grams of fentanyl, 110 THC vape cartridges and 50 packages of THC edibles. Eleven guns and $75,000 in U.S. currently were also seized.

The most recent arrest related to this investigation was made Sunday. Officers arrested 23-year-old Quinarius Williams and charged him with theft of property second degree, trafficking marijuana, attempt to elude, reckless endangerment and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Two arrests were made last month when a search warrant was executed at 6004 Timberly Road North. Darrel Rankin, 48, and Marlo Portis, 52, were taken into custody and charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fabion Carson, 28, was arrested back in August and charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking opium, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A warrant has been signed on one more targeted suspect who will be charged with trafficking marijuana.

LATEST STORIES