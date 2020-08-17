MPD: Father shoots daughter’s boyfriend at Azalea Pointe Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — A man shot his daughter’s boyfriend in an altercation at Azalea Pointe Apartments Sunday night.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, at about 10:20 p.m., police responded to Azalea Pointe Apartment, 651 Azalea Road, in reference to one shot.

When officers arrived the victim stated he and his girlfriend had an altercation that led up to him getting shot. The man stated his girlfriend and her father came to his residence. As he opened the door, the father brandished a weapon so he rushed him and they scuffled over the gun. After the scuffle, the altercation was led downstairs and that’s when the father fired off multiple rounds at the man, wounding him. The girlfriend and the father fled the scene before police arrived. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

